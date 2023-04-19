(KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was found in possession of stolen mail, checks and other items connected to fraud on Sunday afternoon, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 4300 block of Stony Point Road when a resident saw someone apparently passed out in a car on private property nearby. The deputy spoke with the man in the car but he did not have identification with him and seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Ulysses Brass of Santa Rosa. When dispatch checked local records, officials found that Brass was on probation for four separate court cases. One of his probation terms requires that he obey all laws and also submit to warrantless search and seizure, the sheriff’s office said.

Laptop recovered from the vehicle (Photo courtesy of Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office)

In the search of the car, the deputy found a laptop, printer, tools for forging checks, stolen mail, stolen checks, 18 debits cards that had the suspect’s name, eight debit cards with other people’s names, and seven general, unembossed debit cards. A general debit card does not have identifying information, and therefore it allows for the magnetic strip to be loaded with other account information and embossed with another person’s name.

Brass was taken into custody and booked into jail on suspicion of felony identity theft and two probation violation charges. He was not offered bail. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released when it is available, police said.

Brass previously served jail time in 2021 after he was found guilty of two felonies in connection with forgery and stolen cards. In that case, Brass was sentenced to 8 months in jail and 24 months of probation.