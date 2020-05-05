FEMA trailers to house vulnerable residents in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The city of Oakland is launching an effort to house some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

Along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland is what the city is calling Operation Home Base.

The city has 67 trailers that came from the state of California and FEMA.

The plan is to use them as temporary housing for people who are at high risk of contracting coronavirus, mostly people 65 or older and those who have medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus.

In all, the program can house a max of 134 people at a time.

Each trailer is connected to the city’s water and sewer system.

There will be on site services including security, medical support and three meals a day.

In order to receive a trailer, someone must be referred to the program, this is not a walk up situation and there is already a waiting list.

The city hopes to start moving 10 people in per day.

They want to keep this program running as long as possible but residents won’t be able to stay here long term.

The program is being paid for with funds from the state of California and private donors.

Oakland is also hoping to get some FEMA reimbursement later on.

Latest Stories: