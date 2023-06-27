(KRON) — A young woman robbed multiple banks in Brentwood and Antioch on Monday, according to investigators.

The first bank robbery happened at Patelco Credit Union on Lone Tree Way in Brentwood just before 2 p.m. “A Hispanic female adult passed a note to the bank teller demanding money,” the Brentwood Police Department wrote.

The woman fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Just two hours later, the woman changed her outfit and entered Travis Credit Union on Lone Tree Way in Antioch. “The same female suspect passed a note to the bank teller again demanding money,” BPD wrote.

(Image via Brentwood Police Department)

(Images via Brentwood Police Department)

Police also did not disclose how much money was stolen from the Antioch bank. She may have fled in a gray four-door Honda or Nissan with tinted windows, BPD stated.

Witnesses told police that the woman appeared to be in her early or mid-twenties, was about 5’4″ tall, and has brown hair. Investigators released surveillance images from the banks on Tuesday as they attempt to figure out the woman’s identity.

Police said, “Do not approach the suspect if she is seen.” Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Brentwood PD Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870, or the Antioch Police Department Investigations Division at 925-779-6926.