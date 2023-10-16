(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s homicide office is investigating the death of a female whose body was found near a road in unincorporated San Jose, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

The body was found on the 2200 block of Mount Pleasant Road on Oct. 9. That address is east of San Jose.

San Jose Fire Department personnel pronounced her dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release details surrounding the death or the victim’s identity and age.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call one of these two numbers: (408) 888-4500 — or (408) 808-4431.