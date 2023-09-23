(KRON) — A person died after a series of stabbings Saturday afternoon in Berkeley Hills, the Berkeley Police Department said. Around 12:33 p.m., officers received multiple calls about a female stabbing victim on the 1000 block of Overlook Road.

Another call to police reported a subject being chased down the street with a knife, according to BPD. Before police arrived at the scene, the suspect drove away in a stolen vehicle.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated a car chase. Other BPD officers remained at the scene on Overlook Road. They found two more stabbing victims.

BPD learned one of the victims was a male who was being chased down the street. He sustained injuries to his hands and was medically cleared on scene, according to BPD.

The third victim who was stabbed was described to be female. She was taken to the hospital with stab wounds; her condition is unknown at this time.

The police chase ended after a collision on 9th and Gilman Street, which is next to Whole Foods. Officers arrested a suspect and took them to BPD jail.

The specifics of where each victim was stabbed were not released by BPD.

BPD says this is an ongoing investigation. The 1000 block of Overlook Road is approximately four miles north of UC Berkeley’s campus.