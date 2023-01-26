BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were arrested on Wednesday after they stole from Sephora, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The suspects entered the store, located at 1785 Fourth Street, just before 12:30 p.m., police said. They immediately began stealing bottles of fragrance and other Sephora products.

The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old girl from Oakland and an 18-year-old woman from Richmond. The 14-year-old was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

The other suspect got into a car and drove away, BPD said. She later turned herself in to police to return the stolen goods and was arrested.

Police posted images of the recovered goods. Perfume and makeup were among the items recovered.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, conspiracy and resisting arrest.