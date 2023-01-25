PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — When Pacifica officers pulled over a man they believed to be driving under the influence over the weekend, their investigation revealed a number of suspicious items, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

On Jan. 21, officers stopped James Hamilton, 29, around 7:54 p.m. because he appeared to show signs of driving under the influence, according to officials with the Pacifica Police Department.

As Hamilton exited his vehicle, officers said they saw a concealed dagger in his belt.

The officer conducted a DUI exam and determined Hamilton was driving under the influence of alcohol and arrested him.

During a search of Hamilton’s car, officers said they found more than 14 grams of fentanyl in individual packages, more than 41 grams of psilocybin gummies–psychedelics–and a large firework.

Hamilton was booked into the Pacifica jail and charged with DUI, possession of narcotic substances for sale, possession of a destructive device, carrying a concealed dagger and possession of controlled substances.

Anyone with information should call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.