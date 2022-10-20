The SFPD Narcotics team found fentanyl, meth and weapons with a suspected drug dealer. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Police Dept.)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon.

In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated.

The SFPD Narcotics team found fentanyl, heroin and a rifle with suspected drug dealers. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Police Dept.)

“Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers with a nexus to SF drug dealing: Narcotics did a search warrant in Oakland last week, arrested three suspects, seized 7.16 lbs. of Fentanyl, 12g Heroin, rifle, $24k+ cash.”

Three people were arrested in relation to last week’s drug bust were Olvin Gutierrez-Nunez, a 26-year-old man; Joshua Melendez, a 25-year-old man, and Carlos Cruz-Medina, a 23-year-old man.

In the second drug bust, the SFPD narcotics unit made the trip across the Bay to Oakland “on another drug dealer connected to SF.”

Officers found 3.11 pounds of fentanyl, 169 grams of meth, and two guns.

KRON ON is streaming live

Olvan Navarro, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in relation to that drug bust.