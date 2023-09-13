(KRON) — The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to increase services and resources towards fighting the fentanyl crisis within the county.

The county has seen 105 fentanyl-related deaths so far this year with most of the deaths being among teenagers and young adults. In 2022, there were 161 fentanyl-related deaths, according to the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.

Narcan will be distributed in concert venues, bars, restaurants and by mail order. A public awareness campaign targeted towards youth and young adults will be expanded as well as the training of more physicians in drug prevention and addiction, the county said.

“We want to saturate the County with life-saving services and authentic, peer-to-peer information highlighting the dangers of fentanyl. There must be easy access to Narcan,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

These extra resources are being funded by an $11 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as millions of dollars Santa Clara County continues to win from opioid lawsuit settlements, the county said.