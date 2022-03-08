SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people were found dead of a suspected drug overdose inside an apartment Sunday morning on 19th Street in San Francisco’s Mission Neighborhood.

The victims were two men and one woman. They have been identified by the City’s Examiners Office as 34-year-old Stephanie Zorman, 37-year-old Ivan Magana and 30-year-old Khoi Bui.

A city supervisor was told that the victims may have consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Each month the city puts out an accidental overdose report with statistics from the month prior.

Out of the 46 overdoses reported in January, 28 were fentanyl related.

“Endless amount of work to be done to really lower Fentanyl overdose fatalities,” said Laura Thomas, Director of HIV and Harm Reduction Policy at the San Francisco Aids Foundation.

Fentanyl has increasingly made it’s way into illicit drug supplies from heroin to cocaine, Thompson says.

“Here in San Francisco in 2020 we had more overdose fatalities than COVID fatalities the same was true for 2021,” she added. “It’s a crisis and we need to be doing more.”

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says that accidental overdose lowered 7% from 2020 to 2021.

They credit the improvement to investments in substance use treatment, mental health and other services.

Narcan Kits, also known Naloxone, reversed more than 6,800 Overdoses from January to September last year. The three Mission District deaths tells Thomas that Narcan needs to be even more readily available to those struggling with addiction.

Fentanyl test strips also helps to save lives by detecting the dangerous drug, according to Thomas. The city has plans this year to launch a test strip program that will be accessible through syringe access programs.

“In their purse in their first aid kits, in their bag,” Thomas said. “People should have naloxone on them all the time.”