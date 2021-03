SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The SkyStar Observation Wheel will stay in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park for four more years.

Following a discussion that lasted a little more than an hour with statements from Rec and Park officials and the public, the city’s Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted in favor of extending the Ferris wheel’s contract.

There will be a check-in meeting in 12 months.

The wheel is set to reopen to riders on Thursday, Mar. 4.