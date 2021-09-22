Ferry service returns to South San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Weekday ferry service is coming back to South San Francisco.

The San Francisco Water Emergency Transportation Authority announced on Wednesday that the route would resume on Monday, Nov. 9

This route allows commuters to connect between Oakland, Alameda and South San Francisco.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, this route and two other commute-focused routes were suspended.

This route resumption will be happening as companies prepare return-to-work plans.

Service was originally scheduled to start in October, but many employers pushed back return-to-work plans due to the delta variant.

A new schedule for the South San Francisco route has been determined based on employer and passenger feedback.

“South San Francisco is an important part of our ferry network and the regional economy, and we’re so excited to resume service on November 8,” said Jim Wunderman, Chair of the WETA Board of Directors. “This is a crucial, convenient service for commuters and the major employers at Oyster Point. Growth is continuing to happen in South San Francisco and we’re ready to improve access and welcome these riders back to the system.”

A Pandemic Recovery Program was launched in July by the WETA — It was “designed to incentivize ridership by restoring ferry service throughout the region while lowering fares for the period of one year.”

Fare was reduced by 17% under this program.

With this route installed, the San Francisco Bay Ferry will have 145 trips during the week — That’s 38% more than pre-pandemic.

In July and August, ridership increased 96% compared to the previous two months.