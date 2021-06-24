Ferry service to Giants games resumes Friday

Ferry service from Larkspur to Oracle Park will resume on Friday and continue for all San Francisco Giants home games this season, Golden Gate Ferry announced Wednesday.

The return of the service comes in time for the Bay Bridge series at Oracle between the Giants and the Oakland A’s this weekend.

Tickets must be purchased online and are available now at tickets.com for $15 per person each way. Children age 4 and under ride free but need to be registered in advance when tickets are purchased.

Passengers will be required to wear masks.

Departures from the Larkspur Ferry Terminal departures will vary depending on the announced time of the game.

Return trips will depart promptly at 30 minutes after the final out.

For more information about the service, tap here or call 511.