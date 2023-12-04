SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Alejandro Fernandez, Mana, Fuerza Regida, and Junior H are among the headliners for the inaugural Festival La Onda, BottleRock announced on Monday. The Latin music festival will be held at the Napa Valley Expo on June 1 and June 2 and is an offshoot of the long-running BottleRock festival.
“La Onda by BottleRock will offer the hottest Latin musical acts spanning several genres, including regional Mexican, Latin pop, Spanish rock, reggaeton, mariachi, rap, norteno, cumbia, bolero and more,” read a press release from BottleRock.
In addition to the headliners, other notable acts appearing at the festival include Cafe’ Tacuba, Los Angeles Azules and Gera MX.
Festival La Ona lineup:
- Mana
- Fuerza Regida
- Alejandro Fernandez
- Junior H
- Farruko
- Eslabon Armando
- Cafe Tacuba
- Los Angeles Azules
- Mon Laferte
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Dianna Paola
- Yahritzia y Su Esencia
- Maldita Vecindad
- La Arrolladora
- Eden Munoz
- Gera MX
- Ximena Sarinana
- Siddhartha
- Yng Lucas
- Silvana Estrada
- Nivel
- Allison
- Maurio Bautista
- Alex Fernandez
- Joss Favela
- Kaia Lana
- Wonderfox
- Agudelo888
- DJ RayBurger
The Festival La Onda happens the weekend after the BottleRock festival. The festival will provide “a premium experience with two full days of music featuring major Latin touring artists, DJ sets, local and regional Latin cuisine and specialty beverages, elevated, shaded lounges and viewing options,” BottleRock said in its announcement.
Weekend/2 day and single-day festival tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 8.