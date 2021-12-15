Fewer people are moving to California now, and it’s worse in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 11: In an aerial view, cars drive along Interstate 280 on June 11, 2021 in San Francisco, California. California, the first state in the U.S. to go into lockdown at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, is lifting nearly all COVID-19 restrictions today with the exceptions of mask wearing and social distancing on public transportation, hospitals, K-12 schools indoors and some retail stores. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California, and particularly the Bay Area, continues to see a slowing population growth, according to a recent analysis by the California Policy Lab.

In findings released Wednesday, the lab said there’s been an even lower rate of people moving into the state by the end of Sept. 2021 compared to March 2020 – it’s 38% lower.

The rate of people moving out of the state is now 12% higher than pre-COVID levels, the data shows.

The population growth has been particularly slow for the Bay Area since the pandemic began. Data shows that the rate of people moving from out-of-state into San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties declined by 48-53%.

At the same time, more people were moving out of these counties and leaving California completely.

Of all the California counties, the lab said San Francisco is the only one that saw more than a 30% increase in the county's exit rate, meaning an increase in people moving out of San Francisco.

The California Policy Lab analysis used data from the University of California Consumer Credit Panel of residential locations for Californians with credit history.