SAN JOSE (KRON) – One person is dead and two others injured after four cars that were involved in a crash early Thursday in San Jose caught fire.

The multi-vehicle fatal crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of northbound Highway 101 just north of Bailey Avenue and south of Highway 85.

Details on exactly what caused the crash are not known at this time.

Lanes in the area were closed as authorities cleaned up the crash.

Lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.