FIFA scouts out Bay Area for possible World Cup 2026 location

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Over the next two days, Bay Area leaders are on the same team as they hope to convince FIFA to host the 2026 World Cup right here.

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport, and if they decide to have it in the Bay Area it will bring thousands of people from across the world here. That also means millions of dollars.

The people who will make the decision will hear pitches from Bay Area mayors and business leaders on why they think the Bay Area is a great place to host the World Cup.

There are more than a dozen other U.S. cities that also want it – not to mention cities in other countries.

The committee will make their final decision next year.