SANTA CLARA (KRON) – FIFA officials are expected to announce the host cities for the World Cup in 2026, and Bay Area soccer fans are probably going to like that they say.

Some games are expected to be announced for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where International Federation of Association Football officials took a tour back in October.

They were joined by local city mayors, companies and stadium officials to show why the Bay Area should host some games.

The United States will host 60 of the 80 games; the others will be played in Mexico and Canada.

Exactly where they’ll be played is what will be announced today.

There will be 16 groups of three nations. Each team will play two first-round games instead of three.

The tournament would take place between mid-June to mid-July.

This isn’t the first time the U.S. has hosted the world cup, having also done so in 1994.

World cup matches were played at nine venues, including the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and at the Stanford stadium in Palo Alto.

According to the U.S. soccer team the 1994 world cup was the most successful event in FIFA history at that time.

Now we’re doing it all over again in 2026.

Later this afternoon we’re expecting to hear where exactly these matches will be held during that world cup.