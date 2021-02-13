5 arrested in connection with pursuit, Fremont police shooting

FREMONT (BCN) Police in Fremont on Friday announced five suspects have been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit and foot chase that included an exchange of gunfire with officers.

A 17-year-old male resident of Hayward was charged in juvenile court with home invasion, robbery and personal use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A 16-year-old male, of East Palo Alto, was charged in juvenile court with home invasion robbery and personal use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A 15-year-old male, of East Palo Alto, was charged in juvenile court with home invasion robbery and personal use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A 14-year-old male, of East Palo Alto, was charged in juvenile court with home invasion robbery and felony evading, and a 16-year-old female, of Hayward, was charged in juvenile court with home invasion robbery and possession of stolen property, according to the Fremont Police Department.

On Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near Cushing Parkway and Auto Mall Parkway.

The officer waited for other units to arrive before attempting an enforcement stop, but the driver fled northbound on Cushing Parkway and turned west on Stevenson Boulevard, police said.

The vehicle stopped when it came to the dead-end of Stevenson Boulevard and several suspects fled on foot, with one firing “several rounds” at pursuing officers, who returned fire at the shooter, police said.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

Four of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday following extensive searches, and the fifth suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Police on Wednesday also identified two officers involved in the incident as Officer Andrew Dennis and Officer Jeffrey Carter. Both officers have more than five years of service with the Fremont Police Department.