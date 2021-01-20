Fight against COVID-19: What Biden will change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a series of executive orders today, President Joe Biden resurrected a federal office to coordinate a national response to the coronavirus, had the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization, and mandated mask-wearing on federal property.

All while wearing a mask himself.

“It sets a tone that masking is important. That behavior is something to model, and it sets a standard for the nation and gives an endpoint. 100 days, let’s do it for 100 days,” UCSF Infectious Disease specialist Monica Gandhi said.

Dr. Monica Gandhi says equally important is the decision to rejoin the World Health Organization.

“There’s a lot of symbolism to that that we are going to join together with the world to fight the pandemic it’s all very important,” she said.

UC Berkely infectious disease expert professor Dr. John Swartzberg agrees. He says simply having a plan and a coordinated group to exeucte that plan will go a long way in terms of prevention and vaccine rollout.

He says President Biden’s commitment to be honest with the American Public will also go a long way.

“I think transparency is critical with vaccine and every element of this pandemic. The American people need to know what is going on. We can deal with bad news, we just need news that we can trust,” Dr. John Swartzberg said.

