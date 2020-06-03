1 dead, 3 hurt in stabbing at San Jose 7-Eleven

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities said a fight that broke out at a 7-Eleven overnight led to a stabbing that claimed the life of a man and seriously injured another.

According to police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven on S. 6th Street and located two men, each with a stab wound.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where one of them died and the other is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police said two other men who were injured and suffering from at least one stab wound each took themselves to the hospital. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating but at this time no suspects have been arrested or identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Crime Stopper at 408-277-5283.

