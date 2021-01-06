Fight breaks out in Los Gatos at pro-Trump gathering

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – While rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, tensions were running high right here in the Bay Area as well.
A fight broke out as Trump supporters held a peaceful rally in downtown Los Gatos Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at the corner of Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street.
Witnesses say the Trump supporters were gathering on the corner when a man confronted them and pushed a woman down.
That is when some of the Trump supporters jumped on the man and started punching him.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
One person was arrested.
