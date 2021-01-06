Fight breaks out in Los Gatos at pro-Trump gathering

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – While rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, tensions were running high right here in the Bay Area as well.

A fight broke out as Trump supporters held a peaceful rally in downtown Los Gatos Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Santa Cruz Avenue and Main Street.

Peaceful Pro Trump rally turns ugly in #LosGatos. Anti-demonstrator in custody after allegedly attacking woman who suffered head injury. pic.twitter.com/7LZhAPF9I0 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 7, 2021

Witnesses say the Trump supporters were gathering on the corner when a man confronted them and pushed a woman down.

That is when some of the Trump supporters jumped on the man and started punching him.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

One person was arrested.