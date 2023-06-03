(KRON) — Two separate shooting incidents had police busy in San Francisco early Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The first shooting was reported in the 400 block of Ellis Street just before 1 a.m. Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no people were injured, police said. An unknown number of suspects fired the rounds, and the victims and suspects fled the scene.

A fight broke out in front of Grant Nightclub on 4th Street in the SoMa neighborhood just before 2 a.m, according to police. Police said one person was shot during the fight and three people were also pistol whipped. A total of six victims have come forward to police so far.

The gunshot victim was a 23-year-old who suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said an off-duty member of the SFPD was driving by and assisted at the scene.

Two people from South San Francisco were arrested in connection to the incident, and police said one gun was recovered. Both suspects were booked on felony charges. Police are asking anyone with more information about either of these shootings to contact SFPD.