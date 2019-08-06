Fight involving more than a dozen people at Santa Rosa restaurant ends in man’s stabbing

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – A massive fight ended with one person being stabbed outside a restaurant in Santa Rosa.

It happened at La Rosa Tequilaria and Grill on Fourth Street.

Police say they responded to a fight involving at least 15 people.

At the scene they found a 28-year-old Santa Rosa man on the patio with a stab wound in his back and a broken nose.

Police say the victim was uncooperative in their investigation.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

