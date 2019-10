SAN JOSE (KRON) – In the South Bay, a man is dead after a stabbing in San Jose.

It happened Sunday night on the 1500 block of Alum Rock Road near Highway 101.

Several people were involved in a fight and one man was stabbed, according to police.

First responders rushed the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police are looking for the attacker this morning.

This is the 28th homicide in San Jose so far this year.

