(KRON) — Two people are injured after a shooting overnight Saturday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. after a fight broke out between “several individuals” on the 5500 block of International Boulevard.

Two unidentified individuals ended up being injured and taken to a nearby hospital. One victim is in stable condition, and the other is in critical condition, according to OPD.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made. The 5500 block of International Boulevard is approximately 1.5 miles north of the Oakland Coliseum.

OPD says anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.