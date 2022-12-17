BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly punching a female in the throat overnight Saturday, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Around 2:06 a.m., a group of people got into a verbal argument that led to a fight near UC Berkeley’s campus.

As the victims were walking away from the physical altercation on the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue, the suspect fired one shot into the air, leading to the victims running away. Police said the suspect, who was not identified by police, then tried to “blend in with a crowd of people” on Durant Avenue.

A Berkeley police officer tried to detain the suspect; the suspect then ran away from officers. After a chase that went east on Durant Avenue and south of Bowditch Street, the suspect was captured near Channing and Bowditch.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect was taken into custody and was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and narcotics packaged for sales, according to police. The 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue is roughly two blocks south of UC Berkeley’s campus.