(KRON) — A minor was stabbed Saturday night at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said. Around 9:38 p.m., a group of minors was involved in a fight that escalated to the stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident happened right outside of the theme park’s entrance gates, which is still considered park property.

When VPD officers arrived, the crowd of minors dispersed. The suspect was able to escape. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

The altercation that led to the stabbing emanated from an argument on social media, according to a Six Flags spokesperson. No other injuries were reported from this incident.

“Saturday night, outside the park’s entrance gates, two individuals, who were not guests at the park, carried on an argument they began earlier via social media,” the spokesperson said. “Six Flags has zero tolerance for this type of behavior. Anyone that violates our code of conduct, anywhere on park property, including outside the park, will be reported to the police and, where appropriate, prevented from ever visiting the park.

“Safety is our number one priority. Misbehavior will not be tolerated.”

Officers from both the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Solano County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the response to the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation.