VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Several brawls broke out at a high school football game between Vallejo High School and Kennedy High School this past weekend. The fighting got so bad that referees stopped play with nearly 10 minutes left in the game.

“This was not a good night for Vallejo,” said Thomas Gase, a sports writer for the Vallejo Times Herald. “Fights were flying everywhere, it was just crazy.”

Gase says when he snapped a photo showing the Vallejo High team, the coaches were trying to calm the team down so that play could resume. But then, Gase says another fight occurred.

“And the referees were saying, ‘Game over. Game over. It isn’t safe,’” he recalled.

On Monday, Corbus Field, where the game was held Friday night, was vacant as several investigations got underway. The Vallejo Unified School District sent KRON4 this statement:

“Vallejo City Unified School District condemns any form of fighting or aggressive conduct during athletic events. In response to this incident, we are actively conducting an investigation. This includes gathering statements from staff members and reviewing video footage recorded during the game. Additionally, we are eagerly awaiting a report from the Tri-County Athletic League.”

Kennedy High School is in the West Contra Costa County School District, which issued this statement:

“The West Contra Costa Unified School District takes the safety of our student-athletes very seriously, and we are disappointed in the outcome of the October 20 game between Vallejo High School and Kennedy High School… We are committed to take all necessary steps to preserve safe and respectful opportunities for athletic play.”

Gase says he is hearing reports that two players from each team may be ejected and unable to play in the next few games for bad sportsmanship. He adds that is also unfortunate because these are some of the last games of the season, plus it was senior night.