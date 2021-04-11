‘Fighting back’: Windsor mayor Dominic Foppoli refuses to resign after sexual assault allegations

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – The town of Windsor police are investigating sexual assault allegations against the mayor of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli.

This comes after the San Francisco Chronicle published an article with accounts of five separate occurrences of abuse.

Officials said while they respect that Mayor Foppoli is innocent until proven guilty, they believe he needs to step down from his position while the investigation is underway.

Foppoli is fighting back.

“I am completely innocent of the conduct alleged and have not violated any of these women,” Foppoli said.

He said he would not be resigning and that he has done nothing to warrant the attacks from the general public.

“I am far from a person without faults, but I am not a rapist nor have I ever pressured any female to engage in sexual conduct with me,” the mayor said.

Foppoli also said he “didn’t want to cloud my accusers’ stories with an immediate response and therefore decided to give them time to be heard.”

Foppoli closed his statement by saying “I am fighting back and will clear my name.”