Filipino American History Month: Here’s what’s trending on Google

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Filipino American History Month was first introduced in October 1992.

In 2009, U.S. Congress recognized October as Filipino American History Month in the United States.

Filipinos are the second-largest Asian group in the nation and the third-largest ethnic group in California after Latinos and Black Americans, according to the Filipino American National Historical Society.

With the celebration of Filipino American culture this month, here are some searches that are trending, according to Google Trends.

Google Trends’ search terms during the past week in U.S.

“Celebrate Filipino American History Month” tripled in searches

“Filipino flag” more than doubled

“Faboluous Filipino Brothers” (movie) quadrupled

“Filipinx cookbook” more than doubled

“Filipino kpop idols” doubled

Olivia Rodrigo was the most searched Filipino singer

Manny Pacquiao was the most searched Filipino athletes

Trending Filipino food searches during the past week in U.S.

“Pinoy chicken curry recipe” “Filipino meatloaf” “Filipino pork belly” “Turon” “Halo halo”

This Google Trends graph illustrates the rate at which Filipino cuisine was searched in the U.S., dating back to January. The peak at which the subject was searched was during the week of Aug. 22-28.

For context, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao fought his final professional fight the night of Aug. 21. Pacquiao, who is seen to display his Filipino heritage, fought against Cuba’s Yordenis Ugás for millions of people to see.

Search breakdown: Tagalog versus Filipino

In the last 30 days, “Tagalog” has been more searched than “Filipino” when it comes to a search of the language spoken by the group.

Due to the hundreds of different dialects spoken in the Philippines, “Filipino” has been used as a general term to label as the language spoken by Filipinos.

When in reality, the more accurate term is to use the name of the country’s primary dialect: Tagalog.