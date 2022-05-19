OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant died in a shooting yesterday, according to the restaurant’s Instagram story.

Oakland police say a shotspotter activation alerted them of a shooting on the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, officers found a victim suffering gunshot wounds. Although paramedics tried to save his life and he was transported to the hospital, he died.

The shooting was adjacent to the restaurant Lucky Three Seven, which announced co-owner Jun Anabo died.

“We are praying, crying, and hoping for any light,” an Instagram post from the restaurant states. “We have entered a time of uncertainty.”

The restaurant’s Instagram story tied the shooting to Anabo. The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

“It’s sad to me. It’s not a place where you just see Filipinos at Lucky Three Seven, you see all walks of life,” said one Lucky Three Seven customer Cheryl Serame-Turk. “Every color of the rainbow, everyone whose there is just loving the food and the community.”

Lucky Three Seven served popular Filipino dishes, such as lumpia and chicken adobo.

“Jun was funny. He was always smiling,” said customer Tysha Lawson. “He was really funny. He loved children — he loved his children. He was very giving. He always, even if I paid for my food, he always threw in extra.”

A motive of the shooting has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.