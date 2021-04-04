Film ‘Ale Libre’ follows deportation fight

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new short documentary follows one woman as she prepares for the biggest moment of her life — her deportation case.

The film “Ale Libre” is not only set to be featured during the San Francisco Film Fest but also the upcoming Aspen Film Shortsfest.

Both festivals are Oscar qualifying festivals.

The filmmaker behind “Ale Libre” is Maya Cueva, a Berkeley native.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4, Cueva and the woman the film is based off of, Alejandra Pablos, spoke about the impact they hope the film makes.

San Francisco Film Fest runs from April 6th to the 11th. And Aspen Shortsfest runs from April 9th to the 18th.