SAN FRANCISCO — A film crew was robbed Friday evening at Twin Peaks San Francisco police say.

Officers responded to the report around 6:16 p.m.

The film crew said they were approached by suspects who were armed with a handgun. The suspects proceeded to steal the crew’s equipment and fled the scene, authorities say.

This investigation is ongoing.

No other information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444.

