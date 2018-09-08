Filming in Emeryville shutting down some areas Sunday
EMERYVILLE (KRON) - A heads up if you live in or will be traveling around Emeryville on Sunday, Sept. 9.
There will be intermittent road closures Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to filming taking place.
The following areas will be affected:
- Peladeau between 59th and Powell Streets
- 59th Street between Horton and Hollis Streets
- 59th at Hollis and Doyle Streets
- Horton between 62nd and 59th Streets
- Christie at 65th Street
