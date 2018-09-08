Filming in Emeryville shutting down some areas Sunday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERYVILLE (KRON) - A heads up if you live in or will be traveling around Emeryville on Sunday, Sept. 9.

There will be intermittent road closures Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to filming taking place.

The following areas will be affected:

Peladeau between 59th and Powell Streets

59th Street between Horton and Hollis Streets

59th at Hollis and Doyle Streets

Horton between 62nd and 59th Streets

Christie at 65th Street

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES