Final dog found in Oakland after 3 were stolen in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The third and final dog that was reported stolen Wednesday night was found Saturday in Oakland.
“Huey” was reportedly found in East Oakland and identified by a Good Samaritan, with the help of Berkeley Shelter.
Family Dog Rescue says the three dogs were stolen Wednesday night during a break-in.
The other stolen dogs, two huskies, were found safe on Friday.
