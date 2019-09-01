Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Final dog found in Oakland after 3 were stolen in SF

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The third and final dog that was reported stolen Wednesday night was found Saturday in Oakland.

“Huey” was reportedly found in East Oakland and identified by a Good Samaritan, with the help of Berkeley Shelter.

Family Dog Rescue says the three dogs were stolen Wednesday night during a break-in.

The other stolen dogs, two huskies, were found safe on Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News