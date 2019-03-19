Final negotiations continue before teachers strike in Dublin
DUBLIN (KRON) - Today teachers are standing in solidarity wearing green and black as negotiations continue between the Dublin Unified School District and teachers' association.
98 percent of the association agreed on Friday to authorize a strike if teachers believe the mediation has been exhausted.
Teachers say they are becoming fed up with negotiations as they've been going on for 11 months.
Teachers are asking for manageable class size caps, better staffing ratios for counselors, as well as compensation that will attract educators to the school district.
Teachers specifically want a three percent salary increase -- the district has proposed a two percent raise.
So a strike is pending today as mediation continues.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-