Final negotiations continue before teachers strike in Dublin Video

DUBLIN (KRON) - Today teachers are standing in solidarity wearing green and black as negotiations continue between the Dublin Unified School District and teachers' association.

98 percent of the association agreed on Friday to authorize a strike if teachers believe the mediation has been exhausted.

Teachers say they are becoming fed up with negotiations as they've been going on for 11 months.

Teachers are asking for manageable class size caps, better staffing ratios for counselors, as well as compensation that will attract educators to the school district.

Teachers specifically want a three percent salary increase -- the district has proposed a two percent raise.

So a strike is pending today as mediation continues.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES