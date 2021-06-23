Final report of Oakland officers actions in George Floyd protests to be released

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Thursday, a final report detailing the actions of Oakland police officers during last year’s George Floyd protests, will finally be released.

The report is raising concerns about transparency within law enforcement.

The report found more than 30-use of force violations involving Oakland police officers and even some from outside agencies.

This month we learned more than 2-dozen officers were reprimanded and suspended for their actions during the 4-days of demonstrations.

But because of California law, we don’t know anything about the officers, their actions, or how they were disciplined.

The report calls for policy changes, and transparency laws.

The year-long investigation from the City of Oakland Community Police Review Agency found more than 30-sustained use of force claims against officers.

Earlier this month, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said more than two dozen officers had been suspended or reprimanded for violating department policy on the use of tear gas.

Current California law keeps the names of the officers, which incident they were responsible for, and the discipline against them to remain hidden.

The lack of transparency is one of the many concerns found in the report.

Another troubling concern, the number of allegations of misconduct from outside agencies called in to help with crowd control.

The report says officers from outside of Oakland, likely fired wooden, and rubber items at the crowd during the demonstrations.

Current law, prevents those agencies from releasing the actions and discipline of its officers.

The report also offers 12-recommendations for Oakland police.

Among the ideas:

Policies for incoming agencies providing assistance

A policy of obtaining body camera video from mutual aid agencies

Ban more munitions that can be used against crowds, including stinger grenades, stinger rubber balls

Currently, there is a single case from the protests that remains under investigation.

A new bill currently making its way through the legislature would change the transparency laws.

Under Senate Bill 16, would allow details of cases involving unreasonable or excessive force to become public.

If passed, the bill would be retroactive which would allow these names, and other previous incidents to be made public.