‘Finally’: California wineries, restaurants rebound

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “Today marks the first time we are hosting a real private event,” Lauren Wong, VP of Sales and Marketing for Aperture cellars said.

Aperture Cellars finished construction on March 6th of last year, just days before the shut down.

“There were a lot of pivots kind of redesigning our opening schedule,” Lauren said.

June 15th is a day of celebration for restaurants and wineries.

Setting up for their first event, a big dinner complete with plenty of food and wine to enjoy.

And a meal where people won’t have to come in and out wearing masks.

“For the past year, we literally had to-go plates and now we are actually using really plates again and we actually to get to, exactly, watch people smile, see their enjoyment, see the excitement we bring to people.” Valette restaurant owner Dustin Valette said.

Dustin Valette, a chef and restaurant owner in Healdsburg, is assisting the winery, creating and cooking the dinner.

“Today is special. Today we can finally come back out we are like hermits right we finally crawl out from our rock go outside see the beautiful sunshine and for us do what we love get amazing family and friends together cook fantastic food,” Valette said.