SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As the Bay Area enters the worst heat wave of the year, KRON4 has assembled a list of cooling centers where people can get a respite from the scorching temps.

Santa Clara County

Morgan Hill: Centennial Recreation Center; 171 W. Edmundson Ave.

Mon.-Fri. 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sat.-Sun. 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library: 660 W. Main Ave.

Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun. 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue.-Wed. noon-9 p.m.

San Jose: Camden Community Center; 3369 Union Ave.

Sat.-Tue. 1-9 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center; 901 E. Santa Clara St.

Sat.-Tue. 1-9 p.m.

Emma Prusch Regional Park Farm; 647 S. King Rd.

Sat.-Tue. 1-9 p.m.

Sunnyvale: Sunnyvale Library; 665 W. Olive Ave.

Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun. 1-6 p.m.

Cupertino: Cupertino Library; 10800 Torre Ave.

Thurs.-Fri. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue.-Wed. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Gilroy: Gilroy Library; 350 W. 6th St.

Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun. 1-5 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue.-Wed. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Los Altos: Los Altos Library; 13 S. San Antonio Rd.

Thurs. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fri. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue.-Wed. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Woodland Library; 1975 Grant Rd.

Thurs.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue.-Wed. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Milpitas: Milpitas Library; 160 N. Main St.

Thurs. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue-Wed. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saratoga: Saratoga Library; 13650 Saratoga Ave.

Thurs.-Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

closed Mon.

Tue. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wed. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Pro tip: The Valley Transportation Authority is offering free rides to cooling centers Sept. 2-6.

Sonoma County

Santa Rosa: Finley Community Center; 2060 W. College Ave.

Sat.-Mon. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Alameda County

Alameda: Alameda Free Library; 1550 Oak St.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Alameda Library, West End; 788 Santa Clara Ave.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Livermore: Livermore Public Library; 1188 S. Livermore Ave.

Springtown Library; 988 Bluebell Drive

Rincon Library; 725 Rincon Ave.

Dublin: Dublin Senior Center; 7600 Amador Valley Blvd.

9-6 p.m.

San Francisco County

Seven branches of the San Francisco Public Library are open as cooling centers during regular hours Thurs.-Sat. and next Tues. They are the main branch at the Civic Center, Chinatown, Glen Park, Mission Bay, North Beach and Potrero Hill.

Contra Costa County

The branches of the Contra Costa County Library are open as cooling centers during regular hours Thurs.-Sat. and next Tues. They are Antioch, Prewett in Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Clayton, Danville, El Sobrante, Hercules, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Oakley, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Dougherty Station in San Ramon, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and Ygnacio Valley in Walnut Creek.

Solano County

Fairfield Civic Center Library

1150 Kentucky St.

Monday – Thursday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Fairfield Cordelia Library

5050 Business Center Drive

Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1-5 p.m.

Law Library

Hall of Justice, 600 Union Ave.

Monday -Friday 8.am. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday Closed

In addition to Solano County libraries, you can also seek air conditioning in other public locations like the:

Adult Recreation Center (Age 50+)

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays.

Aquatics Complex at Allan Witt Park

Please contact Parks and Rec at 707.399.1999

Fairfield Community Center

1000 Kentucky St.

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Closed 1st and 3rd Fridays

Open late on Tuesdays until 9 p.m.

Napa County

The City of St. Helena will have a cooling center open Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022 through Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022, from noon – 7 p.m., at the Carnegie Building. It’s located at 1360 Oak Ave.