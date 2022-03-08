SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Lady Gaga will be performing in San Francisco in the late summer, Oracle Park announced.

The Chromatica Ball stadium tour will be coming to the South Beach ballpark – home of the San Francisco Giants – on September 8.

“Gaga’s pop show will be full-scale featuring fan-favorites and first ever live public performances from the #1 selling and GRAMMY-winning 2020 album Chromatica,” Oracle Park stated.

Tickets will be available starting March 14.

Gaga’s stadium tour will consist of 14 shows beginning July 17 and wrapping up September 10. Her Oracle Park show is a one-night engagement.