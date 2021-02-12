Find out when Tahoe’s weather advisory goes into effect

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A pair of weekend storms are expected to follow across much of northern Nevada and the Sierra on the heels of one that dropped a foot of snow overnight at Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

A winter weather advisory stretches from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for the Tahoe area.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected at lake level and up to 10 inches above 7,000 feet.

Winds gusting to 65 mph could cause extensive tree damage.

Snow levels could drop below 5,000 feet from Reno to Lovelock and Yerington.

The advisory extends until 10 p.m. Saturday for most of northeast Nevada.