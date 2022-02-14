Find out which Bay Area county has the highest gas prices

(BCN) – California motorists are paying two cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did one month ago, as the statewide average climbed to $4.702 in response to rising crude prices.

Bay Area drivers are paying even more. Only Solano County had an average price lower than the state average – and only by one cent – according to Monday’s figures from the Automobile Association of America website at gasprices.aaa.com.

The state average – the highest in the nation – was $4.680 one week ago, $4.652 one month ago and $3.475 one year ago. The nation’s average is $3.488, up nearly five cents from a week ago and 18 cents higher than a month ago. The national average one year ago was $2.505.

Drivers filling their cars in San Francisco are paying the most of any Bay Area county at $4.892. In only three California counties — Mono, Humboldt and Del Norte — do drivers pay higher prices.

Average prices for regular gasoline per gallon in counties in the region:

$4.892, San Francisco

$4.885, Napa

$4.862, Sonoma

$4.832, San Mateo

$4.809, Marin

$4.794, San Benito

$4.781, Monterey

$4.759, Santa Clara

$4.757, Alameda

$4.748, Contra Costa

$4.718, Santa Cruz

$4.693, Solano