Find Sydney West: Bay Area college student missing for nearly 1 year

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly a year has gone by since a Bay Area college student, Sydney West, vanished in San Francisco.

West, 20, grew up in Pleasanton, Calif. She was a star volleyball player at Foothill High School and loved singing at open mic nights.

Her disappearance was every parent’s worst nightmare. West had just gone off to college to her dream school, University of California Berkeley.

Sydney West’s 20th birthday was on July 11. (findsydneywest.com)

Being a freshman and isolated on campus due to the COVID pandemic was hard for West, her family said. She struggled with being so far away from her parents and sister, who reside in North Carolina.

West was last seen on the Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 30, 2020 just before 7 a.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. Her parents, Jay and Kimberly West, said their daughter liked visiting that bridge and would go to nearby Crissy Field to exercise.

She talked to her father on the phone the day before she went missing.

“We talked for a long time. A couple hours. We talked a lot about loving each other. I fully expected to talk to her the next day,” Jay West told KRON4.

Sydney West

Cameras on the Golden Gate Bridge recorded Sydney the morning of Sept. 30. But the cameras lost sight of her because of heavy fog, making it impossible to know what happened to her.

Her family is not giving up hope that she is still alive and remains determined to find her.

“There’s just a lack of evidence that she’s not with us anyone,” Jay West said. “We are going to keep looking.”

Sydney West (findsydneywest.com)

Her family launched a website, findsydneywest.com, that they hope will remind the community Sydney is still missing.

“It’s a really simple concept. Millions of eyes are going to locate her better than 20 sets,” Jay West said. “Syd, I’ve always loved you from the bottom of my heart, since the minute I saw your eyes open. Come home.”

Sydney has not used her phone, social media or bank accounts since she disappeared.

Anyone with information about Sydney’s whereabouts is asked to contact private investigator Scott Dudek by texting or calling 925-705-8328. Sydney has light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5’ 10” tall and weighs 130 pounds.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information that leads to her return.