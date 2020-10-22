Find Sydney West: Friends, family gather in Pleasanton holding onto hope

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Sydney West has been missing for 23 days. The 19-year-old volleyball player and UC Berkeley student vanished on the morning of Sept. 30 in San Francisco’s Crissy Field near the Golden Gate Bridge.

The San Francisco Police Department considers her an at-risk missing person because she suffers from depression.

A vigil is being held for her at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lions Wayside Park in Pleasanton, where she grew up for most of her life.

West’s father and mother moved from California to North Carolina two years ago. They flew back to Pleasanton to speak Thursday at the vigil.

Organizers said, “This Vigil is intended to bring together our California-based community, celebrate our love for Sydney, and talk about the help we need to keep up the momentum to find Sydney. We are blessed with so many friends and family who share our desperation to find Syd.”

San Francisco police officers remain tight-lipped about potential leads that they are following.

SFPD Officer Adam Lobsinger told KRON4, “The investigation remains open. We do not have further updates to provide. Sydney West is still considered a missing person.”

The Pleasanton vigil for Sydney West will be livestreamed here.

Sydney West / Family photo