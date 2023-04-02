PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Easter is coming up next Sunday, and one police department is joining in the holiday festivities.

In the days leading up to Easter, the Pittsburg Police Department is offering a prize every day until Friday, April 7. The department’s K9 Jager will post clues daily on its Facebook story.

The first Pittsburg resident to locate the Golden Egg will win a gift card to a local Pittsburg business. A photo of the prized Golden Egg can be viewed below.

(Pittsburg Police Department)

The scavenger hunt is family-friendly and has no age limit, according to Pittsburg PD’s Facebook page. Here are the rules when you do find the Golden Egg:

You must take a photo of the location and post a picture of yourself with the Golden Egg tag us via social media, so we can repost it. Then bring Golden Egg and its contents to the lobby of the Police Department and collect your gift.

On day two of the scavenger hunt, Sunday’s winner found the Golden Egg at Buchanan Park on Harbor Street, according to Pittsburg police’s Facebook story. The winner was given this hint before finding the egg at the park.

Good luck and happy hunting!