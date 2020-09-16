Fines for face mask violators approved in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley City Council on Wednesday voted in favor of issuing citations to people who do not wear face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance states that any person violating the public health order which mandates face masks could be fined up to $100 per day for the first violation.

Penalties will increase for repeat violations.

Other Bay Area counties that have already approved similar measures include Santa Clara, Napa, and Marin.

Wearing a face mask is already required in Berkeley when stepping into a store, waiting in line for public transportation and inside any workplace. During outdoor dining, masks are required when people are up from the tables. Even when exercising, Berkeley residents have to wear a mask while walking, running and biking outdoors.

At last check, there were 20,022 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alameda County, the most of any Bay Area county.

Latest Posts