Fines for not wearing masks approved in several Bay Area counties

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – If you aren’t following public health orders, you can now be fined. Sonoma County is joining several others in issuing fines for people violating coronavirus orders.

Depending on the situation, fines start at $100 for individuals. Businesses, like restaurants and stores, can be fined between $1,000 and $10,000.

Violations include:

Not wearing face coverings

Not practicing social distancing in public

Taking part in gatherings of more than 12 people

Unlike misdemeanor violations of health orders, which can only be enforced by law enforcement, this ordinance may be enforced by “enforcement officers”- anyone designated by a city with responsibilities for enforcing local ordinances, including code enforcement officers and rangers.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously and on an urgency basis, which will allow it to take effect immediately. They also approved a new county hotline that you can call (707) 565-4567 (English) or 1-833-723-3707 (Spanish) or email safe707@sonoma-county.org to report those violating orders.

Other countries enforcing mask fines include Napa, Marin, Contra Costa, and San Mateo.

