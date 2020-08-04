Fines for violating health orders in San Mateo County could be coming soon

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A San Mateo County supervisor will be introducing an ordinance that would fine people who violate COVID-19 health orders.

This include not wearing a face covering in public.

Right now, people who violate the health order could be punished with a misdemeanor, with fines up to $1,000 and potential jail time of up to 90 days.

But under the new ordinance, people could be fined between $100 to $500 for each violation.

Business owners could also be fined.

San Mateo County was the last Bay Area county to be added to the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Latest Stories: