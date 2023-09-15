(KRON) — There was a one-alarm fire at Balboa High School Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The school is located at 1000 Cayuga Avenue.

The fire is now under control and has been contained to a bathroom located on the fourth floor, SFFD said. Video from the Citizen app video shows both police and fire crews at the scene. Students are also seen lined up outside along the sidewalk.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.